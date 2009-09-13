Cowboys hold off Buccaneers in season-opener

It was over when ...
Tony Romo connected with Patrick Crayton on an 80-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay had just scored to trim the Cowboys' lead to 20-14 when Romo hit Crayton for the long score -- ending the Buccaneers' chances of mounting a comeback.
Game ball
The pressure is on Romo this season to show he can carry the Cowboys and in his first outing he responded with a remarkable effort. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns and perhaps most importantly did not commit a single turnover.
Key stat
In a game won by big plays, Romo averaged more than 22 yards per completion and all three of his touchdown passes were for more than 40 yards.
Noteworthy
Cowboys CB Gerald Sensabaugh left the game in the second half after being shaken up on a tackle. ... In his first regular-season game as the Buccaneers' quarterback, Bryon Leftwich was impressive, completing 25 of 41 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown. ... Ronde Barber added to his league-record sack total for a cornerback, with his 24th career sack.