Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin organized team activities in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them.

Moreover, McCarthy believes Prescott will be full-go by training camp in July.

"Yeah. I have no reason not to think that," the Dallas coach told reporters Saturday. "I know he feels really good. He's had some excellent workouts the last couple weeks."

The next step is field work with the team. McCarthy said his quarterback will "do most things" when the Cowboys kick off OTAs on May 25. The progress Prescott has made since suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle last October has him on track to be completely cleared ahead of training camp.

"I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction," McCarthy added.

It would mark another mini milestone in the return of the resilient QB. A month ago, Prescott began dropping back and throwing. Getting back on the field, even by himself, was an emotional occasion.

"That's a feeling that's tough to put in words," Prescott said on NFL Total Access in late April. "Six months ago, being carted off the field and knowing your season's done. Just spending the last few months throwing the ball from a chair, to actually be out there using my own two feet and slinging it around felt good. But that was two weeks ago and I'm well further than that, so that's the exciting part."