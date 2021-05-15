Around the NFL

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

Published: May 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Cowboys will begin organized team activities in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them.

Moreover, McCarthy believes Prescott will be full-go by training camp in July.

"Yeah. I have no reason not to think that," the Dallas coach told reporters Saturday. "I know he feels really good. He's had some excellent workouts the last couple weeks."

The next step is field work with the team. McCarthy said his quarterback will "do most things" when the Cowboys kick off OTAs on May 25. The progress Prescott has made since suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle last October has him on track to be completely cleared ahead of training camp.

"I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction," McCarthy added.

It would mark another mini milestone in the return of the resilient QB. A month ago, Prescott began dropping back and throwing. Getting back on the field, even by himself, was an emotional occasion.

"That's a feeling that's tough to put in words," Prescott said on NFL Total Access in late April. "Six months ago, being carted off the field and knowing your season's done. Just spending the last few months throwing the ball from a chair, to actually be out there using my own two feet and slinging it around felt good. But that was two weeks ago and I'm well further than that, so that's the exciting part."

His teammates will be just as excited, and perhaps emotional, to have him back as well.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Former 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to restart his NFL career by taking on a new position. The one-time wide receiver is trying out for the Giants this weekend as a tight end.
news

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields is 'going to do everything that I can to get that starting job'

No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields told the media on Friday "he's going to do everything that I can to get" the Bears' starting quarterback job, but he likewise proclaimed his trust in Matt Nagy's plan for him -- even if that means sitting. Either way, the former five-star recruit and Buckeyes standout believes he's "built for this." 
news

Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'want him back in the worst way'

The Green Bay Packers opened their rookie minicamp on Friday, but the status of Aaron Rodgers remains topic No. 1 in Wisconsin. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the team wants its star QB "back in the worst way."
news

Melvin Gordon believes Teddy Bridgewater will 'bring the best out of' Drew Lock

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon wants to see QB Drew Lock "be more confident," and he believes competition from Teddy Bridgewater could do just that. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW