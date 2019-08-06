Around the NFL

Cowboys have 'generous' offers for Dak, Elliott, Cooper

Published: Aug 06, 2019 at 01:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jerry Jones can optimistically glow about getting deals done with his trio of stars. Until the pen is put to paper, it's all fluff.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys have "generous" offers on the table for Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott, that would put each one in the top five at their positions, per a source.

Slater adds that the Cowboys are ready and willing to get deals done, but if both sides can't agree on numbers that make more sense, they're prepared to play this season with each player on a prove-it deal.

Over the weekend, Jones confidently said "it'll happen" when asked about the trio's contract situations working out, noting that the Cowboys are in too good of a place not to resolve the conditions.

Previously, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Dallas wouldn't be "market-setters." Each player's salary falling in the "top five," as Slater reported, would be in line with the Cowboys' stance.

The trio of contract situations has been the dominant storyline of Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, the past few weeks, and will continue to be a daily topic until the team breaks Aug. 15. As things stand now, Jones doesn't seem optimistic that deals will be reached on the west coast.

"Oh, I think you can easily get out of Oxnard (without getting deals done)," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "Be back in Dallas before anything gets done. As a matter of fact, I don't see any momentum that would lead me to believe we're going to get anything done while we're out here (in Oxnard)."

While Ezekiel Elliott remains in Cabo extending his holdout, Prescott and Cooper have been at camp, and neither seems worried about their deals getting done. The WR and QB can take solace that even if they don't strike it rich in the coming months, it's only a matter of time. With just one franchise tag available, one of the high-profile players would hit the open market in March if a deal can't be struck.

Elliott's situation remains murkier. With two years left on his rookie deal, the running back's only leverage is to withhold services. Tuesday marks a date when it'd been suggested Zeke might return to gain an accrued season toward free agency. But with the Cowboys already picking up his fifth-year option, and the franchise tag potentially looming afterward, the date isn't nearly meaningful enough to coax a change of stance from Zeke's camp -- much like Aaron Donald previously ignored the reporting date. Elliott wants to get paid now. Another year towards free agency isn't going to change his position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens working out Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman following Justice Hill's Achilles injury

Justice Hill﻿ suffered a torn Achilles during a recent practice, Ian Rapoport reports. With Hill and J.K. Dobbins out for the year, the Ravens are bringing in veteran RBs ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ for workouts.
news

Dallas Goedert thought he'd 'have a deal done' with Eagles by start of season

﻿Zach Ertz﻿ is happy again in Philadelphia. The Eagles might need to overachieve to keep his running mate content. ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is entering a contract year in 2021 and he's surprised he wasn't able to reach an agreement on an extension before the season.
news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW