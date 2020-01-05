Cowboys fire Jason Garrett: Will Jerry Jones adjust for next HC?

It wasn't new. It's one thing to be out-coached by Bill Belichick. The Cowboys were in good and plentiful company there. It's another to lose to a winless and outmanned Jets team, or the moribund Bears when it was clear the playoffs were hanging in the balance. The Cowboys entered the final week of the regular season with the best point differential and yardage differential of any sub-.500 team in the Super Bowl era, but they were 0-5 in games decided by seven points or fewer. That goes directly to in-game decision making and discipline, the edge that the winningest teams possess. The Patriots had it back in November, as they usually do. The Cowboys -- who didn't use Ezekiel Elliott on third-and-short, who opted to kick a field goal when faced with fourth-and-7 from New England's 11-yard line, trailing by 7 with 6:08 to play -- did not. Too often the Cowboys looked ill-prepared and disinterested, as they did on Thanksgiving in an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills. There are dozens of examples for the Cowboys to deconstruct this offseason, but an overarching philosophical decision from this season has to inform Jones' coaching search: Why did the Cowboys shift to a Prescott-centric offense when they had the most success running through Elliott, and which way will a new coach want to go?