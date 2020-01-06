Cowboys expected to hire Mike McCarthy as new coach

For as long as it took the Cowboys to seemingly move on from Jason Garrett, it seems as if they're wasting little time in naming his successor.

The Cowboys are set to hire Mike McCarthy to take the reins in Dallas as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported McCarthy told him "he just signed with the Cowboys. Done deal. He's their new head coach."

The news comes just a day after the Cowboys announced the firing of Garrett.

It also comes two days after McCarthy interviewed with the team.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.