NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on fumbles: 'I can't give up the ball anymore'

Published: Oct 08, 2020 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys offense put up outrageous, league-leading figures through four weeks. It also is tied for a league-high in another category: turnovers.

The Cowboys' nine giveaways through four games sit tied for the most in the NFL -- unsurprisingly, fellow disappointing NFC East rival Philadelphia joins them with nine. With a defense that has only generated two takeaways, Mike McCarthy's team has the worst turnover differential in the NFL at -7.

The two biggest culprits have been quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ (three INTs, three fumbles) and ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ (two lost fumbles). When a unit's two best players are giving the ball away frequently, a 1-3 record shouldn't be a surprise.

"I can't give up the ball anymore," Elliott said bluntly Wednesday, via the team's official website.

Zeke has fumbled three times, with the Cowboys losing two. It's uncharacteristic of the Pro Bowl runner, after he had three total fumbles all of last season and 15 over his first four seasons entering 2020.

Elliott's fumbles the past two weeks have helped contribute to deficits that got the offense out of sync.

"It hurts," Elliott said. "I look at myself as a leader for this team. And I look at myself as someone who's supposed to help pick the team up when we get down and not be the cause of falling behind."

Elliott's fumble in Sunday 49-38 loss to Cleveland came one possession after Prescott was sacked and fumbled. The two botches led to 14 points for the Browns as the Cowboys got down 31-14 at halftime.

"The fumble in Cleveland, I think once I rolled over and my butt was on his head I kind of eased up and that gave him the opportunity to take the ball out," Elliott recalled. "I just got to focus and work on it in practice and make sure I'm keeping that ball tight."

Getting down big early has led to an unbalanced Cowboys offense. Elliott has fewer than 100 rush yards in all four games this season, the first time that's happened in his career. The RB currently has career-lows in carries per game (17.5), rushing yards per game (68.3) and yards per carry (3.9).

The Cowboys have led for a grand total of seven of their 313 offensive snaps in 2020, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

"We're turning the ball over, giving them short fields, and putting them in position to go score and get leads on us," Elliott said. "We've just got to take care of the ball early in the game."

Related Content

news

Jason Garrett focused on coaching Giants, not on facing Cowboys for first time 

Now the Giants offensive coordinator after over a decade in Dallas, Jason Garrett said his focus is on preparing his new team to face his old flame on Sunday, not on any personal emotion involved. 
news

NFL, NFLPA looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Titans players

The NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Tennessee Titans players since their facility closed on Sept. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta Falcons corner ﻿A.J. Terrell﻿ is ready to return. The team announced Thursday the first-round pick has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Buccaneers wide receiver room is pretty thin but the team is optimistic Mike Evans can play and Scotty Miller is expected to play vs. the Bears Thursday night. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking.
news

Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Sunday's game vs. Bills in doubt

Another Titans players has tested positive for COVID-19 which has put Sunday's game against the Bills in doubt.
news

New England Patriots register zero new positive COVID-19 test results 

The New England Patriots had no new positive tests stemming from Wednesday's round of testing, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Raiders' Derek Carr on rival Chiefs: 'To make it a rivalry, we have to win some games'

Since Derek Carr took over as the starting quarterback for the Silver and Black, the Raiders are 2-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

Jack Easterby to assume Texans acting GM duties

Jack Easterby, the team's executive vice president of football operation, will be the Houston Texans' acting general manager for the remainder of the 2020 season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice Wednesday with minor knee injury

Lamar Jackson did not participate in Baltimore's Wednesday practice due to a knee injury, landing on the report for the first time following the Ravens' Week 4 win over Washington.
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt: 'I don't have ill will' toward Bill O'Brien

When asked about ousted coach Bill O'Brien, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he does not have any ill will toward him and looks forward to a fresh start.
news

'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful and wideout Mike Evans is questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Bears.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL