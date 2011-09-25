Cowboys expected to have both Romo, Bryant vs. Redskins

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has declared himself "good to go" for Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.
"I'm getting better as the week goes on," Romo told "Sunday NFL Countdown" on ESPN. "I'll deal with it over the course of the next month, but I'll be good to go this week."
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported Sunday morning, citing a league source, that Romo and injured wide receiver Dez Bryant would be on the field against the Redskins. Bryant suffered a thigh contusion against the New York Jets in the season opener and sat out the Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Romo, who's recovering from a fractured rib and a punctured lung, participated in drills with his teammates Saturday, including some light tossing. A CT scan Friday revealed the lung had healed, an important step in getting the Dallas quarterback back on the field.
Romo and Bryant both were officially listed as questionable to play against the Redskins, joining running back Felix Jones (shoulder) and kicker David Buehler (right groin), both of whom also were limited in practice Saturday. The Cowboys ruled out Miles Austin (hamstring), guard Derrick Dockery (knee) and safety Orlando Scandrick (ankle).