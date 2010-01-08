Cowboys expect Barber, Ware to start against Eagles

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are expecting right tackle Marc Colombo to return to the lineup for the playoffs.

Colombo's been out since breaking his left leg and sustaining ligament damage in his ankle Nov. 15 at Green Bay. He's listed as probable for Saturday night's first-round playoff game at home against Philadelphia.

The Cowboys also list No. 3 running back Tashard Choice as probable less than a week after he left the regular season finale vs. the Eagles with a concussion from a knee to the head.

Pro Bowl linebacker DeMarcus Ware sat out Thursday's practice because of a sore back, and running back Marion Barber was limited then by a sore knee. Both were full participants Friday and expected to start.

Safety Patrick Watkins is the only player listed as questionable. He's been inactive the last three games because of a sprained left knee.

