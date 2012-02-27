Cowboys executive Jones says he isn't pleased with defense

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones might be confident that his team has enough leaders, but he isn't hiding his dissatisfaction with the team's defense.
"Obviously we are not pleased with where we are on defense," Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan also found himself defending his unit late during the season. Jones, though, openly questioned the talent level of the team's defense, which finished in the middle of the pack in 2011, giving up 343.2 yards per game, 14th-best in the league.
"We got to get better over there," Jones said. "I don't know that we got good enough talent to win over there. We have to improve it."
Earlier this month, Cowboys defensive end Jason Hatcherquestioned whether or not the team has enough leaders on the roster. Jones responded with an assessment of the leadership situation that was positive, if somewhat restrained.
"I think we have leadership. I do," Jones told the Dallas Morning News last week. "I think you can always use more. Who wouldn't want to have a Michael Irvin personality or have a Ray Lewis personality? Those guys are rare."