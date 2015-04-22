Cowboys exec doesn't see trading picks for vet RB

The dot connecting between the Dallas Cowboys and a trade for Adrian Peterson has always made sense from a theoretical standpoint. However, that's just what it's been, dot connecting.
The Cowboys have a hole at running back with DeMarco Murray's departure. Peterson seems to want out of Minnesota and loves Dallas.
After he was reinstated last week, if Peterson is traded it will likely be prior to the NFL draft and the Vikings will be asking for a prime package of picks.
Given those parameters, executive vice president Stephen Jones threw cold water on the idea of the Cowboys making a trade during a discussion on KRLD-FM on Tuesday.
"I don't see that happening," Jones said when asked about the possibility of trading for a veteran running back, via ESPN.com. "I think draft picks are so important for us. That's where your value is in this salary-cap era. I see us using all of our picks and hopefully do it in a good, wise way. Hopefully when the draft is all said and done, we'll have really improved our football team. I don't see us using any picks to trade for veteran ballplayers."
If the Cowboys hold true to that belief, it's just another reason to believe that Peterson will indeed remain a Viking in 2015.
