Around the NFL

Cowboys exec doesn't see trading picks for vet RB

Published: Apr 22, 2015 at 01:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The dot connecting between the Dallas Cowboys and a trade for Adrian Peterson has always made sense from a theoretical standpoint. However, that's just what it's been, dot connecting.

The Cowboys have a hole at running back with DeMarco Murray's departure. Peterson seems to want out of Minnesota and loves Dallas.

After he was reinstated last week, if Peterson is traded it will likely be prior to the NFL draft and the Vikings will be asking for a prime package of picks.

Given those parameters, executive vice president Stephen Jones threw cold water on the idea of the Cowboys making a trade during a discussion on KRLD-FM on Tuesday.

"I don't see that happening," Jones said when asked about the possibility of trading for a veteran running back, via ESPN.com. "I think draft picks are so important for us. That's where your value is in this salary-cap era. I see us using all of our picks and hopefully do it in a good, wise way. Hopefully when the draft is all said and done, we'll have really improved our football team. I don't see us using any picks to trade for veteran ballplayers."

If the Cowboys hold true to that belief, it's just another reason to believe that Peterson will indeed remain a Viking in 2015.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast delves into the 2015 NFL schedule, grading the prime-time games and highlighting the Week 1 matchups. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire'

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game

More than a week after his team's disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team's season and the club's future moving forward.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs OC Todd Downing following loss to Bengals

The Titans' offense struggled in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered his support for coordinator Todd Downing when speaking with reporters Monday.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu﻿'s status for Sunday's AFC Championship remains in question after the veteran entered concussion protocol during K.C.'s win over the Bills.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski unsure if he'll return for another title pursuit in 2022

Sunday's Divisional Round loss has led to speculation regarding Rob Gronkowski's future with the Bucs.
news

Head coach Bruce Arians: 2022 Buccaneers looking to 'reload,' not rebuild

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have any updates on Tom Brady's status Monday, but he did say that he expects next year's team to "reload" and not rebuild.
news

Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches playoff-record four TDs in Divisional Round loss to Chiefs

Gabriel Davis﻿ took full advantage of a hero opportunity on Sunday, even if the walk-off hero, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, was clad in Chiefs red. The Bills WR caught a playoff-record four touchdowns in their overtime loss in Kansas City.
news

Bengals have 'a lot of confidence' ahead of rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC championship bout between the Bengals and Chiefs offers the potential for another explosive fest at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor says his Bengals believes they're "as good as any team in the NFL."
news

Sean McVay has 'tremendous faith and confidence' in Cam Akers despite two fumbles vs. Buccaneers

Cam Akers lost the ball twice against Tampa Bay, including once in the fourth quarter. Despite the fumbles, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the win that he's still confident in Akers moving forward.
news

Divisional Round of 2021 season makes playoff history

All four Divisional Round games were won with no time remaining in regulation or in overtime, the most such finishes in an entire postseason in NFL history, according to NFL Research.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen not complaining about OT rules: 'If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen played superbly, connecting with Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard TD to put Buffalo ahead with 13 seconds remaining. But that was all the time Patrick Mahomes needed to lead a game-tying field goal drive, before following with an OT TD drive as Allen sat on the sidelines.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW