Cowboys, Eagles meet in key NFC East tilt

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 09:32 AM

Why to watch
This is a vital game for Philly if it is to climb from its early hole and be a factor in the NFC East. The Eagles had a bye to get healthy -- no doubt Michael Vick, among others, needed it -- while Tony Romo hopes to evade the prime-time interception-itis that has plagued him, as the Eagles' secondary got Rex Grossman four times before the break.

Inside story
LeSean McCoy has been as good as any back in the NFL this season, and downright dominant at times, but the Cowboys give up the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. DeMarcus Ware might be moved around to exploit some vulnerable spots in the Eagles' offensive line, with Jason Peters expected back at left tackle.

