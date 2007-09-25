Cowboys drop Gramatica from injured reserve

IRVING, Texas -- Martin Gramatica is free to look for work, if his injured hamstring is up to the task.

The Dallas Cowboys released the kicker from their injured reserve list Tuesday. He went on the list in training camp and the team's kicking duties went to rookie Nick Folk.

Gramatica made six of eight field goals in five games for the Cowboys last season. His tenure will best be remembered for a kick he didn't even get to try, a chip shot in the playoffs against Seattle that was botched when holder Tony Romo bobbled the ball. The Seahawks then ran out the clock for the victory.

