Cowboys DC Ryan: Redskins' Shanahan 'used to punk me'

Published: Nov 19, 2011 at 10:02 PM

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan admits there was a time when Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan got the better of him. But he says those days are long gone.

As defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2008, Ryan frequently matched wits with Shanahan and his Denver Broncos teams. Ryan conceded that Shanahan bested him more often than not.

"Shanahan, like I said, used to punk me," Ryan told The Dallas Morning News this week. "He doesn't anymore."

Ryan and the Cowboys earned a 18-16 win in Week 3 courtesy of a defense that held the Redskins to fewer than 300 yards on the day. With Sunday's rematch looming, Ryan intends on preventing Shanahan from getting back the upper hand in their rivalry and knows what to expect from the Redskins coach.

"He's going to run a stretch play, he's going to run his boots," Ryan said. "We don't know what formation or what personnel groups they're coming from, but they're coming."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Super Bowl LVI averages audience of 112.3 million viewers, is most-watched show in five years

An estimated 112.3 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC, Telemundo and multiple digital platforms, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.
news

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs, Broncos hit the jackpot

The Chiefs struck gold with Creed Humphrey, and the Broncos couldn't have asked for a better debut from Patrick Surtain II -- but they weren't the only standout first-year pros in the AFC West. Nick Shook grades the rookies of every team in the division.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf undergoes foot surgery to remove screw from previous procedure

DK Metcalf﻿ is on the mend from foot surgery. The Seahawks' talented young receiver recently had a screw from a previous procedure removed from his left foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW