Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

The Dallas Cowboys continue to stockpile defensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys selected LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the 115th overall pick (fourth round).

Cox was projected to be off the board on Day 2, but questions about his shoulder surgery worried clubs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported. Teams were concerned the shoulder issue might be one that never fully heals, per Rapoport.

Beginning his college career at North Dakota State, Cox transferred to Baton Rouge for the 2020 season and didn't look out of place in the SEC.

At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Cox owns range in coverage with fluid hips to change direction and displayed ball-skills. The linebacker can play in space on the edge or find his way through the garbage in traffic. When he comes downhill, it comes with force. He can be slow to diagnose, but when Cox sees a play, he can hit.

It's a clear value pick for the Cowboys, who have used all six of their first picks on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said this week not to get stupid about need when drafting, insisting they'd take the best players on their board. Cox lasting to Day 3 is all about swinging at a potential steal in Round 4.

Dallas went offense with its seventh selection of the draft, picking tackle Josh Ball from Marshall.

Cox joins a linebacker crew that includes first-round pick Micah Parsons﻿, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith﻿. The selection of Cox could further portend to the Cowboys not picking up LVE's fifth-year option.