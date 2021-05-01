Around the NFL

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

Published: May 01, 2021 at 12:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys continue to stockpile defensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys selected LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the 115th overall pick (fourth round).

Cox was projected to be off the board on Day 2, but questions about his shoulder surgery worried clubs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported. Teams were concerned the shoulder issue might be one that never fully heals, per Rapoport.

Beginning his college career at North Dakota State, Cox transferred to Baton Rouge for the 2020 season and didn't look out of place in the SEC.

At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Cox owns range in coverage with fluid hips to change direction and displayed ball-skills. The linebacker can play in space on the edge or find his way through the garbage in traffic. When he comes downhill, it comes with force. He can be slow to diagnose, but when Cox sees a play, he can hit.

It's a clear value pick for the Cowboys, who have used all six of their first picks on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said this week not to get stupid about need when drafting, insisting they'd take the best players on their board. Cox lasting to Day 3 is all about swinging at a potential steal in Round 4.

Dallas went offense with its seventh selection of the draft, picking tackle Josh Ball from Marshall.

Cox joins a linebacker crew that includes first-round pick Micah Parsons﻿, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith﻿. The selection of Cox could further portend to the Cowboys not picking up LVE's fifth-year option.

It's no surprise that the Cowboys have gone defensive-heavy this year after owning one of the worst D units in the NFL last season.

Related Content

news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's first kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the first team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
news

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.
news

Jets select UNC RB Michael Carter in Round 4, continue to add to offense in draft

The New York Jets continued to rebuild their offense in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina running back Michael Carter.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'We remain committed to Aaron (Rodgers) in 2021 and beyond'

In an article written for the team website, Packers CEO Mark Murphy stated the team is committed to its quarterback for this upcoming season "and beyond."
news

Jaguars select USC DT Jay Tufele to begin fourth round 

USC had just one player taken through the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville kicked off Day 3 with a Trojan. The Jaguars selected USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele with the 106th overall pick of the draft Saturday in Cleveland.
news

Eight QBs taken in first three rounds of 2021 NFL Draft, most in draft history

The 2021 NFL Draft might not have set the record for most QBs taken consecutively to start a draft, but this year's selection meeting did make history under center.
news

RGIII: Kirk Cousins 'cashing checks' with Vikings, 'not real happy' with Kellen Mond pick

When the Vikings selected Texas A&M quarterback Kellon Mond, it signaled to some that ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿' time was soon up in Minnesota. For one of Cousins' former teammates and QB mates, that time is already past due.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW