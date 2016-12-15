Cowboys, Chiefs, Patriots among O-lines to watch in Week 15

The Cowboys are coming off their second loss of the season and face another red-hot defense Sunday. Since Week 10, Tampa Bay's defense ranks first in points per game (12.8), takeaways (14) and passer rating allowed (62.5). On paper, it's not a great matchup as Dallas just had one of its worst offensive performances of the season, when it converted once on 15 third-down tries against the Giants. The Cowboys also lacked production on first down last week. They ran the ball 16 times on first down and only three of those attempts went for more than four yards. The Cowboys' offense is looking to get back to its usual ways -- ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring (26.2 points per game) and fifth in yards per game (385.2) -- to put themselves in good position because converting third-and-long against the Bucs' stout defense isn't going to be an easy task.