Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin looking forward to new kickoff format: 'It's gonna be fun'

Dallas is equipped with a returner in KaVontae Turpin, who has already found a way to stand out even while player safety-focused rules have lowered the big-play potential of kickoffs in recent years. So, ideally, the Cowboys should be even more thrilled about the potential of the new format. Players like Goodwin -- a defensive back who has found a role as a gunner -- know the chances of big plays should exist for them, too.

The new rule is intended to both make the kickoff safer by eliminating the distance between the kick coverage unit and return team, and also create more action by eliminating fair catches while encouraging returns. At minimum, it will be a test of each unit's ability to do their jobs. If return teams execute, they'll gain valuable additional field position that would be unlikely, if not impossible, under the old format. And if the coverage units get the job done, they'll be able to pin opposing offenses deeper in their own territory, or force turnovers.

"We're expecting more returns this year, which is more plays for everybody, and you can force a fumble on kickoff -- so you can change a game in this aspect," Goodwin said. "We're looking forward to it. It's gonna be fun."

Fun, indeed. The XFL -- and its successor, the UFL -- have already proven the potential for game-changing outcomes with this format.