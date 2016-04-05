Cowboys' best draft option? I like Carson Wentz, Ezekiel Elliott

I've heard from multiple NFL decision makers (rival GMs and personnel directors) who would be shocked if Cleveland didn't take a quarterback with the second overall pick. That's understandable: The Browns need a young signal caller to build around. (Sorry, not buying Robert Griffin III as that guy.) While I would personally pick Wentz if I were in the Browns' position, I've seen some buzz that they like Cal quarterback Jared Goff. If it's Goff over Wentz at 2, Dallas must pounce on the latter at 4. If Wentz goes second, though, I would not take Goff at No. 4. Wouldn't criticize the Cowboys if they did snatch the Golden Bears standout, but to me, Goff just doesn't exude the same special vibe as Wentz.