Cowboys' best draft option? I like Carson Wentz, Ezekiel Elliott

I'm hearing WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas was some kind of show this past Sunday.
I haven't watched wrestling since I was a kid rooting for the Macho Man in the mid-'80s, so I'll take everyone's word for it.
But that could be nothing like the wrestling that might occur in Jerry's world later this month, when the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock.
Think: Stephen Jones as Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, potentially diving in off the top rope if his dad tries to foul it up -- like two years ago, when Jerry wanted to pluck Johnny Manziel. Or maybe it's an Andre the Giant body slam. Or Jason Garrett getting as angry as Junkyard Dog.
OK, I'm done with the '80s wrestling references, mainly because that's all I got.
The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 4 overall pick. And it's absolutely delicious. So many options on the table ... Best defensive player available? Stud running back? Young quarterback? Trade out?
The Cowboys believe last year was a crushing fluke, with injuries to Tony Romo and Dez Bryant derailing the season. While a bad record (4-12) was partly the residue of bad design (we first-guessed how imperative it was to bring back DeMarco Murray, and how Dallas needed a legit backup quarterback), there is some truth here. After all, no team in the NFL can afford to lose a top-10 quarterback and a top-five pass catcher at the same time.
The Redskins won the division, and they deserve to be considered the NFC East favorites in 2016, with Kirk Cousins as the franchise quarterback for a full offseason. The Giants are vastly improved on defense after their free agency spending spree. Still, neither team is a juggernaut. Meanwhile, the Eagles have a new coach and many, many, many holes to fill.
So if the Cowboys nail it in the draft, you can easily conjure up a scenario where Dallas wins around nine games and is right in the mix for the playoffs and the division title. That's not a Cowboys take from Planet Delusional -- it's more fact than opinion, with the caliber of player they have coming back in Big D.
Tony Romo tweeted that his collarbone surgery went well and that he's excited for OTAs and a full offseason of work. That is a welcome development for the veteran signal caller. I've always thought Romo's great, a top-tier QB who's unfairly maligned by Cowboys fans and the media elite. Romo was the best thing about the Cowboys during the 8-8 days. He kept them from falling apart despite wretched defense and omnipresent chaos.
But Romo isn't getting any younger: He turns 36 later this month. And in addition to his collarbone, Romo's balky back is still something Dallas has to worry about. The Cowboys need a better backup quarterback. And they need their quarterback of the future. Consequently, if Carson Wentz is there at No 4, Dallas must scoop him up. I think the North Dakota State product is going to be a stud. One NFL personnel director told me via text, "He's Joe Flacco, but a better athlete. I think he will be better than Flacco." High praise, considering Flacco's track record (see: Super Bowl MVP).
I've heard from multiple NFL decision makers (rival GMs and personnel directors) who would be shocked if Cleveland didn't take a quarterback with the second overall pick. That's understandable: The Browns need a young signal caller to build around. (Sorry, not buying Robert Griffin III as that guy.) While I would personally pick Wentz if I were in the Browns' position, I've seen some buzz that they like Cal quarterback Jared Goff. If it's Goff over Wentz at 2, Dallas must pounce on the latter at 4. If Wentz goes second, though, I would not take Goff at No. 4. Wouldn't criticize the Cowboys if they did snatch the Golden Bears standout, but to me, Goff just doesn't exude the same special vibe as Wentz.
So if Wentz is gone -- and assuming LT Laremy Tunsil and DB Jalen Ramsey are both selected in the top three -- I'm going a different route: I'm drafting running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Around this time a year ago, before the 2015 NFL Draft, I said Todd Gurley should be a top-10 pick -- a notion some scoffed at. For all of the talk that the NFL is a passing league, you still need a defense and run game to win.
Look, I don't think Elliott is a top-four overall player in the draft -- but he's definitely top 10. And in Dallas, behind that offensive line, in conjunction with Romo and Bryant and Jason Witten, Elliott would be my pick to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was great at Ohio State and I think he's going to be a consistently strong, game-changing pro. I asked a few league executives what they thought of Elliott. My favorite review, from one general manager: "He isn't [Adrian] Peterson or [Todd] Gurley, talent-wise. But he's a three-down back who instantly makes you better and can have a long, productive career. He can be Frank Gore."
If he's Frank Gore, he's worthy of going fourth (with Wentz already gone). If Dallas passes on Elliott, they could end up facing him twice a year in Philly (selecting eighth) or New York (10th). The draftniks might scream that Elliott's value lies in the back half of the top 10 or middle of the first round. In return, I'd scream, "You don't let Frank Gore 2.0 pass you by!"
Elliott flew to Dallas on Sunday morning to visit with the Cowboys, and you wonder if that is the ideal spot for him. Having starred at Ohio State, he can handle pressure. Dallas could take the bruising back and then look for its quarterback of the future on Day 2 (think: Connor Cook or Christian Hackenberg). Personally, I think Elliott makes more sense for Dallas than a defensive player -- even Elliott's old teammate, Joey Bosa, who would be my third option for the 'Boys. I love Myles Jack and could see him going at No. 5 to Jacksonville, but Elliott can make a greater impact right now.
This franchise is in a unique position with the fourth overall pick. The Cowboys aren't thinking rebuild; they're thinking playoffs. And beyond. And it's not crazy.
The top priority must be Wentz. If he's gone, grab the stud running back, no matter what the draftniks say.
And if Jerry gets different ideas, the Cowboys might have to get Tito Santana involved to wrestle him.
OK, now I'm done.