Cowboys' beleaguered defense shuts down Titans

The Dallas Cowboys' beleaguered defense shut down the Tennessee Titans offense in a 26-10 victory on Sunday. Our takeaways:
- Jake Locker's box score is misleading. Battling ball-placement issues, he had a 7.6 passer rating at halftime. Outside of a fluky 61-yard touchdown to Delanie Walker, the Titans offense was practically non-existent before garbage time.
- Middle linebacker Rolando McClain was the Cowboys' best defensive player in Week 1. He led the charge again on Sunday, generating one sack and turning in one of the day's best plays on a circus catch that would have gone for a pick-six had it been called correctly.
- DeMarco Murray's has thrown his hat in the ring for the honor of the NFL's best running back. He leads all starters in yards per carry since the start of the 2013 season. He was a tackle-breaking monster against the Titans on Sunday, bringing his two-game total to 316 yards from scrimmage on 55 touches. Play-caller Scott Linehan has made good on his promise to run the ball with authority and consistency this season.
- Tony Romo looked to Dez Bryant nearly every time he needed a clutch play. Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Coty Sensabaugh had no chance of stopping Bryant after top cornerback Jason McCourty exited with a groin injury.
- Although the Cowboys shut down the Titans' underrated wide receiver crops, tight end Delanie Walker's athleticism gave them fits. Walker showed impressive speed on his 61-yard score and nearly came down with a diving touchdown in the back of the end zone. He had 14 targets whereas the next closest teammate had just six.
- Dallas' offensive line has been billed as one of the league's best. While they have opened wide holes in the ground attack, they have struggled to keep the heat off of Romo going back to the preseason.
- Titans rookie Bishop Sankey entered the game early this week, but finished with just two carries for three yards. He's a non-factor so far.