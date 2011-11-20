 Skip to main content
Cowboys beat Redskins in OT for third straight

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 07:58 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Dan Bailey kicked a 39-yard field goal 9:21 into overtime Sunday, giving the Dallas Cowboys a 27-24 win over the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys rallied after allowing a late fourth-quarter touchdown to win their third straight and improve to 6-4, keeping the pressure on the first-place New York Giants in the NFC East.

The Redskins lost their sixth straight, their longest skid since their 0-7 start in 1998. They sent the game to overtime on Rex Grossman's 4-yard fade pass to Donte' Stallworth with 14 seconds remaining in regulation.

Washington's Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal in overtime.

Bailey's winning kick was set up by Tony Romo's 26-yard pass to Dez Bryant.

