Cowboys' Amari Cooper (knee) hopeful to play Sunday

Cooper is as important to this Dallas offense as he's been since he arrived at the trade deadline in 2018. Through eight games in 2019, his numbers are nearly identical to his production in Dallas' final nine games last season: 701 receiving yards (725 in 2018), six touchdowns (six) and 42 receptions (53). In fact, he's been slightly better in 2019, averaging three more yards per reception than he did over the similar stretch last season.