Cowboys acquire Holland from Broncos

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 12:42 PM

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys acquired guard Montrae Holland from the Denver Broncos on Thursday for a future draft pick.

**Montrae Holland**, G
Dallas Cowboys

Height: 6-2

Weight: 322

Experience: 6

College: Florida State

Dallas released cornerback Tyler Everett to make room on its roster.

Holland, who started all 16 games at right guard for the Broncos last season, could play left guard in Dallas for injured starter Kyle Kosier, who could miss the first month of the regular season with an injured right foot.

Holland was a fourth-round choice of New Orleans in the 2003 draft. He played four seasons with the Saints, starting 30 of 52 games, before signing last year with Denver as an unrestricted free agent.

Denver will get a fifth-round draft pick in 2010 from the Cowboys.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

