Around the NFL

Sunday, May 17, 2020 07:31 AM

Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A pecking order awaits the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Since 1996 when the Baltimore Ravens became a part of the NFL, there have been five teams in the league with "bird' mascots and only two teams have faced all five winged opponents in a single season (including the playoffs), per NFL Research.

The Cowboys are saddled up to be the third this upcoming season as they face the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles as usual, along with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and the Ravens.

The 'Boys vs. The Birds

2020 Season

Week  Opponent

2     vs Falcons

3     at Seahawks

6     vs Cardinals

8     at Eagles

13    at Ravens

16    vs Eagles  

"The Bird Gauntlet" was previously run by the 2009 Chicago Bears, who took on an Alfred Hitchcock-esque attack to the tune of a 1-4 showing, and the 2014 Panthers, who needed playoff games against the Cardinals and Seahawks to finish said gauntlet and emerge with a 2-5 record in doing so.  

While the Cowboys already have a regular season cluttered with feathered foes, two of their NFC East brethren – the Giants and Redskins – also have a chance at playing the "Bird Gauntlet," but would have to face the Falcons in the playoffs.

Of further historic note was that a four-team "Bird Gauntlet" obviously existed prior to the Ravens being hatched.

That gauntlet was last run by the Redskins and the Cowboys in 1992. Dallas went 6-1 (the Cardinals were members of the NFC East then) that season on its way to winning a Super Bowl, propelled no doubt by having previously taken the wind beneath their opponents' wings for themselves.

As Dallas looks once more to complete its running of the birds, it's staring at some unkind history, as well.

Despite playing in an NFC East that was ridiculously lacking in 2019, the Cowboys lost out to the Eagles for the division title with Philadelphia winning the crown and the teams' last meeting. However, the Cowboys are 4-1 over their last five against the Eagles. Against their other upcoming flighty foes they've interestingly defeated all of them in their last meeting, but have struggled over their last five. Dallas is 1-4 over its last five and all-time against Baltimore, it's 1-4 versus Arizona, 2-3 against Seattle and it's 2-3 versus Atlanta.

Thus, while the bird is the word for the Cowboys in 2020, the schedule doesn't promise any smooth surfing.

Nearly 30 years later after running the four-team "Bird Gauntlet," Dallas has a stacked offense boasting Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, a talent-laden roster overall and the sky's the limit for the Cowboys. And it's also where they'll find a good many of their opponents.

Related Content

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tom Brady leaving isn't 'end of the world' for Devin McCourty, Patriots

Longtime Patriots DB was worried about his own free agency, not his quarterback's and is "happy for him," despite Brady moving on to Buccaneers. 
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) drops into coverage against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Anthony Hitchens believes Chiefs 'should be a top-five defense'

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season, there's room for improvement in Kansas City on the defense, in particular. Anthony Hitchens believes it will be seen in a big way.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

How will returning Rob Gronkowski play for 1st time as 30-something?

Having celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, Rob Gronkowski's debut as a Buccaneer will see him also play for the first time past his 30th birthday.
Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'
news

Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

According to the Bears coach, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years after the two spent time together in Kansas City.
NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Patrick Mahomes to address 2020 Texas Tech graduates

Texas Tech University graduates will get a send off from Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs QB is slated to speak at their 2020 Spring commencement. 
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the National Anthem against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Aaron Rodgers 'excited' to help Packers rookie QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers admitted his surprise when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love, but the 36-year-old veteran maintains he has learned from his own experience and will embrace the rookie's inception into the NFL.
New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

The acquisition of Montgomery, 27, is the latest post-draft roster move for Sean Payton and Co., who also added Jameis Winston and cut Larry Warford in the past month.
Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank
news

Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
news

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract. Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Colts.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL