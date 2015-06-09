Courtney Upshaw knows he needs to add to sack total

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Ravens outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw knows that almost doesn't count.
"Everybody knows that being close is not actually getting the job done," Upshaw told The Baltimore Sun. "In this league, sacks count. A lot of people look at the pressures. With me, it's either I get there or I don't. I don't count the pressure as actually getting the job done. They gave me plenty of opportunities to get after the quarterback. It's on me to take advantage of those opportunities."
In three seasons, Upshaw has had three sacks. Last year, he didn't register a single quarterback takedown.
Most of the time, the lack of sacks are alleviated by high pressure numbers or quarterback hits. In so many cases, constant pressure is just as valuable as an actual sack.
Upshaw, though, finished with just seven hurries and three hits over 542 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Of course, accumulating numbers in a defense built around Elvis Dumervil, Terrell Suggs and Pernell McPhee isn't easy. Upshaw excelled in coverage and might actually see his chances grow in 2015 now that McPhee is out of the picture. He also played the run better than almost anyone at his position.
But a pass rusher on Ozzie Newsome's roster needs to be feared across the board.
If Upshaw, a 2012 second-round pick out of Alabama, wants the big second deal it seems he already knows what needs to happen in 2015.
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