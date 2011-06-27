Court grants Benson lawyers' request for assault trial delay

Published: Jun 27, 2011

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson had his trial on an assault charge postponed until Aug. 29, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Benson received the new date Monday in Austin, Texas, after his lawyers requested more time to prepare their case in Travis County Court. Sam Bassett, one of Benson's lawyers, told the newspaper he needed to review evidence recently received from prosecutors and that the delay also could lead to a plea deal.

The case centers around an altercation at an Austin bar on May 30, 2010. Benson was arrested and charged with assault with injury one month later.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opted not to penalize Benson, who had other run-ins with the law, under the league's personal-conduct policy. Benson could face up to a year in prison if convicted on the assault charge, but he didn't sound overcome with worry when asked about it last year.

"I didn't think anything severely would come out of it," he said. "We'll clear it up with the courts and work itself out just as things will be dealt with."

Benson led Cincinnati in rushing the past three seasons, but he'll become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL lockout is lifted. He joined Bengals players for a voluntary workout two weeks ago at the University of Cincinnati.

