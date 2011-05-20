Court closes hearing involving slaying of Redskins star Taylor

MIAMI -- A Florida appeals court has ruled against several media companies seeking to open a key pretrial hearing in the slaying of former Washington Redskins star Sean Taylor.
The appeals judges sided with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Dennis Murphy, who closed Friday's hearing to avoid undue publicity that might influence potential jurors. The hearing involved whether statements made by suspects in Taylor's November 2007 killing can be used a trial.
Taylor was shot during a burglary attempt at his Miami-area home. Four Fort Myers-area men are charged in the slaying, and a fifth has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against the others. A trial date hasn't yet been set.
