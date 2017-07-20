Around the NFL

Could Browns make playoffs with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Published: Jul 20, 2017 at 01:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

One of the great mysteries of the 2017 NFL offseason has been Bill Belichick's plan for Jimmy Garoppolo's future.

With Garoppolo fans populating the front offices of the quarterback-needy franchises holding early-round draft slots, the Patriots stood to collect a windfall of draft picks if they were willing to part with their premium Tom Brady insurance.

As tempting as it might have been to hold the Browns or Texans over a barrel in trade negotiations, New England's brass ultimately deemed Garoppolo untouchable in a contract year.

Thanks to the reporting of NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, we know Belichick is not yet comfortable turning the offense over to 2016 third-round pick Jacoby Brissett in the event of a serious Brady injury. Rapoport later reported that the organization views Garoppolo as a potential franchise quarterback.

Considering the minuscule -- albeit highly impressive -- sample of game film compiled in Garoppolo's 94 NFL pass attempts, the Pats' hardline stance came as a surprise to many in the football cognoscenti.

The qualities Garoppolo has displayed behind closed doors, however, have led to an avalanche of hyperbole from teammates, coaches and at least one former team executive.

"I played against him every day in practice. He's all that," one former Patriots player recently told CSN New England. "He can make all the throws. He can process all the information. He is a gamer. He can slow it down. He can spin it.

"I'm going tell you this, if he had gotten traded to Cleveland, they're a borderline playoff team. I really believe that."

If that was the lone example of over-the-top Garoppolo praise, we might dismiss it as unwarranted hype. To the contrary, the former Eastern Illinois star has generated an endless stream of plaudits from those who have seen him practice over the past three years.

Belichick paid his No. 2 quarterback the ultimate compliment last November, insisting the transition is "really seamless" when Garoppolo stands in for Brady during first-team practice drills.

"Certainly we have a good quarterback in Jimmy," Belichick added, "and Jimmy could go out there and run everything that Tom can run. We've seen that."

The Ringer's Michael Lombardi, formerly Belichick's right-hand personnel man, insists Patriots teammates will line up to testify on behalf of Garoppolo's estimable potential.

"I've watched this guy practice and play for too many practices. This guy is a good player," Lombardi raved in early March. "And I'm not shilling for Belichick. ... I'm telling you, he's worth the Patriots to hold onto him. If I was in New England, I'd be telling Belichick every day, 'There's no way we can trade him.'"

When wideout Julian Edelman appeared on NFL Total Access early this offseason, he labeled Garoppolo a "stud" with the "gunslinger confidence" reminiscent of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

Fellow receiver Chris Hogan offered similar testimony on Good Morning Football.

"Jimmy's got a great arm," Hogan offered. "He's an athletic kid, and he plays really well. So when he gets his chance in the NFL, I think he'll be real successful."

Opposing coaches have been no less effusive in their praise.

Comparing Garoppolo to a young Tony Romo, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he was "very impressed" by Brady's understudy in the Patriots' season-opening victory last year. New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was Miami's coordinator when Garoppolo dissected his defense with precision in that Week 2 matchup.

"He was confident. He made good decisions. He made some awesome throws in that football game," Joseph said in February. "I was really shocked how good he was against us."

Quarterback has long been the most important and demanding position in professional sports. In the more specialized, pass-heavy NFL of 2017, the value of a legitimate young franchise signal-caller is beyond calculable.

In Garoppolo, Belichick has drafted and developed a priceless asset offering not only Super Bowl insurance but also the potential for a seamless transition should Brady finally start losing his epic battle with Father Time.

"To me, the answer is simple," one AFC scout told CSN New England. "Bill thinks he's got the next great one."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith seeing more first-team reps than Drew Lock, but Seattle OC not sharing plan for QB battle

The Seahawks are keeping their plans at quarterback close to the vest. Asked Tuesday if there was a deadline to name a starting QB in the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, OC Shane Waldron wouldn't let on.

news

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie taking advantage of more slot opportunities

While much of the offseason spotlight in Buffalo has been on the expected Year 3 leap from Gabriel Davis and the star-quality of Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie has generated buzz early in training camp.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers expects to 'play at a much higher level' after missing most of 2021

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers missed training camp last year after suffering an Achilles tear in mid-July. While he surprisingly returned for Week 18 and the Rams' Super Bowl run, Akers is ready for a full camp and season this time around.

news

Buccaneers QB, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady turns 45 today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 today. In honor of his birthday, the NFL Research team put together notes to put his historic achievements into perspective.

news

Legendary announcer Vin Scully passes away at age 94

Vin Scully, a legendary baseball announcer who also called NFL games, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

news

Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'

Niners "wideback" Deebo Samuel said Tuesday it was improved communication that led to him getting an extension worked out and also denied any discontent about how he's featured on the field.

news

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Left tackle D.J. Humphries has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.

news

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'

Tennessee third-round pick Malik Willis believes he's already seen major improvement in his game since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.

news

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on an extension. GM Omar Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

How big of a workload does Titans RB Derrick Henry expect as he enters 2022 healthy? How is Aidan Hutchinson progressing amid his first training camp? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW