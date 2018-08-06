Around the NFL

Corey Coleman among '16 first-round WR questions

Published: Aug 06, 2018 at 03:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Corey Coleman holds the inglorious distinction of being the only first-rounder from the 2016 draft class no longer with his original team.

The Browns gave up on the injury-saddled, less-than-productive wideout by shipping him to Buffalo for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

That is shockingly low compensation for a player seen as a potential No. 1 target when he was picked -- and an indicator of just how little the Browns thought of Coleman's progress on and off the field.

The Bills will try to flip the switch on the 24-year-old pass-catcher, but it's worth noting that Coleman isn't the only receiver from that draft class to encounter sizable struggles at the next level, as pointed out by ESPN's Mike Clay.

All four receivers taken in the first round have flat-lined statistically out of the gate.

Beyond Coleman's 56 catches over two seasons, Will Fuller (75 grabs), Josh Doctson (37) and Laquon Treadwell (21) have failed to achieve liftoff.

It's a far cry from the historically dynamic class of 2014, which saw Odell Beckham blow the lid off pro football, while Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks, Kelvin Benjamin and Sammy Watkins all made their marks.

Injuries tell part of the story for Coleman, who suffered a pair of broken hands since being drafted. In Houston, Fuller has struggled to gain full health, battling a broken collarbone and three separate knee injuries. While Fuller is seen as a potential breakout candidate come September, Coleman's problems extended beyond the field. The Browns sent him and veteran nitwit Kenny Britt home early last year before Cleveland's clash with the Texans, and the team continually questioned Coleman's "dedication to his craft," per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

Treadwell was the subject of trade whispers this spring after averaging just 10.0 yards on 20 catches in his second season for an otherwise explosive Vikings outfit.

Doctson is the outlier, showing plenty of promise in his second season with the Redskins despite just 35 grabs. There were moments on film where you saw hints of a special player, and the third-year receiver has a bona fide shot to make an impact alongside Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson.

Still, it's worth noting the Browns, Texans, Vikings and Redskins all viewed their hand-picked receivers as better options than the versatile, ultra-productive Michael Thomas, a second-round selection by the Saints who caught fire right away, posting 196 catches for 2,382 yards and 14 touchdowns over two campaigns. Another stark reminder that the draft is a finicky beast and a fool-maker.

A new start might help Coleman, but the Bills certainly have their radar up after netting the young wideout for a throwaway pick two years from now. That's akin to swapping Coleman for a worn-out Nintendo console and a copy of Kid Icarus -- one that forces the user to blow on the cartridge -- left to right, right to left, over and over -- to get it started.

If Coleman blooms, the Browns look highly dim, especially after he was the headliner in Cleveland's nightmarish swap with the Eagles that allowed Philly to nab Carson Wentz and, by extension, the Lombardi Trophy.

It's a reminder that every draft pick is attached to a story, a waterway of narratives that will weave through the years and help decide a team's fate for better or worse.

Chalk Coleman up as another ugly chapter for a team in Cleveland desperately trying to shake the past for something brighter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Having been hired as the Broncos' executive director of football operations and special advisor to general manager George Paton, Kelly Kleine calls her hiring an "absolute honor," but hopes "someone passes me up soon." 
news

Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II

Denver has agreed to terms with ninth-overall pick in April's draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

Denver has parted ways with the young wideout after he recently suffered an ACL tear.
news

Washington likely moving on from starting OT Morgan Moses

The Football Team could move on from 2014 third-rounder Morgan Moses as the club continues to re-shuffle its O-line heading into next season.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard hopeful he can strike long-term deal

Colts LB Darius Leonard is a two-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro. Seems like the kind of player whose services Indianapolis would like to secure for the foreseeable future, right? Leonard believes so, even if a deal hasn't yet been struck.
news

Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired corner ﻿Josiah Scott﻿ from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading ﻿Julio Jones﻿ this offseason. As rumors persist, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.
news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out last season for him, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is back on the practice field as Denver opens up Phase II of offseason workouts.
news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW