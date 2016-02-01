Corey Brown, Bradley Roby set to square off in SB50

"Definitely. Because when you play somebody, you want to know as much as possible about them. And I know a lot about about him," Roby told Around The NFL at Opening Night. "It's not just about me and him, but that definitely would be interesting (to face him). I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be fun. Just to go out there and play a game we've been playing our whole lives -- on the biggest stage -- with your college roommate. The first person I saw when I went to the dorms."