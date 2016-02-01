Around the NFL

Corey Brown, Bradley Roby set to square off in SB50

Published: Feb 01, 2016 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Super Bowl 50 is flush with intriguing matchups.

Cam Newton vs. the Broncos' defense, Carolina's front seven vs. Denver's up-and-down offensive line, and Peyton Manning vs. Destiny. But that's not all.

The game also features a showdown between a pair of old college roommates in Panthers wideout Corey Brown and Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby.

The two played together -- and lived together -- during their heady run at Ohio State, leaving Roby to argue that rooming with someone certainly helps understand them better on the field.

"Definitely. Because when you play somebody, you want to know as much as possible about them. And I know a lot about about him," Roby told Around The NFL at Opening Night. "It's not just about me and him, but that definitely would be interesting (to face him). I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be fun. Just to go out there and play a game we've been playing our whole lives -- on the biggest stage -- with your college roommate. The first person I saw when I went to the dorms."

While the two got along well as Buckeyes, their living quarters took a beating.

"I was like, not dirty, but just leaving stuff around, you know how it is," Roby said. "And he's worse than me, for sure. We had a sloppy dorm room."

Brown laughed at that assessment.

"I was the clean one. He was the sloppy one," Brown said. "I was the one that was cleaning up the room every day because, you know, he's a guy that -- he gets up out of bed, throws his blanket on the ground, throws his clothes. I'm the cleaner-upper."

But Brown was just as quick to call Roby a top-shelf roommate, saying: "I had a great time with him. ... We clicked instantly, man, we've got the same personality off the field, and the same personality on the field. We just want to get better and be able to compete."

Brown has spent plenty of time watching Roby on film over the past week, saying: "He's been the same way since college: An aggressive cornerback who wants to make plays. He grinds hard. He's somebody that wants success so bad, man, that he's willing to do anything."

"Anything" might boil to stopping Brown in Super Bowl 50, a confrontation the pair could only fantasize about just a few years ago.

"We always talked about it, man, but we knew it was a long shot," Brown said. "We always talked about playing in the NFL, but for it to happen this early in our careers is ridiculous."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 The Chargers on Monday placed star wide receiver Keenan Allen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 Green Bay announced Monday that it placed backup quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

New York will be without its big free-agent signing for the rest of the season.
news

Ron Rivera: Yannick Ngakoue's hit that injured Logan Thomas was 'avoidable'

Washington received better news than expected regarding Logan Thomas' knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Raiders. But Ron Rivera still didn't take kindly to Yannick Ngakoue's hit on the TE.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained his decision to fire OC Joe Brady when speaking to reporters Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

After missing a little over a month's worth of games, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ returned, in Week 13, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona increase its lead atop the NFC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW