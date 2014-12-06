 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cordarrelle Patterson not in the doghouse, Vikings say

Published: Dec 06, 2014 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Benched in favor of Charles Johnson, 2013 first-round draft pick Cordarelle Patterson's long-awaited breakout season is on hiatus.

Although Patterson is no longer part of the Minnesota Vikings' offense, wide receivers coach George Stewart insists the former Tennessee star still has a bright future with the club.

"The misconception that he's in somebody's doghouse, that's totally false," Stewart said this week, via The Star Tribune. "... I wouldn't put the term 'bust' on Cordarrelle. He's going to play good football for us. He's a first-round pick for a reason, and he's going to be very successful for us going forward."

Patterson's development has stalled because he's a niche offensive weapon rather than a pure wide receiver. At this point in his career, his route tree is limited to flies, screens, slants and in-turning crossers. If it doesn't happen within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, Patterson doesn't get the ball.

This is no surprise. Patterson was one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the 2013 NFL Draft but slipped to the end of the first round because he was viewed as a project.

Former Vikings receiver Percy Harvin told a New York reporter this week that he "loves" Patterson's skill set.

"It's not an easy transition, not having played receiver at all and then you come and you're one of the full-time guys outside," Harvin said. "So I think it's just repetition. As he gets older, I think it'll start coming to him."

It's too late for Patterson to help the Vikings this season, but it's good to see the coaching staff still believes in his limitless potential.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips 'motivated' to get back on the field after torn Achilles injury

During Saturday's Dolphins Challenge Cancer charity event, Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips says he is "motivated" to get back on the field after suffering a torn Achilles injury.
news

Davius Richard, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a 10-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers OLB Lavonte David not open to joining new team in free agency: 'I do want to retire a Buc'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David was asked this week whether he'd consider joining a new team this offseason, or whether the only options he'd consider at this point are re-signing with the Bucs or hanging up the cleats. To that, David replied in the affirmative that his intentions are to remain a lifelong Buccaneer.
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on rumors of unhappiness in Philly: 'I want to be here, it's simple as that'

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown opened up on Friday, calling in to the 94WIP Afternoon Show to discuss his future with the team, his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philly locker room.
news

Bengals to use franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins 

The Cincinnati Bengals have informed wide receiver Tee Higgins that they plan to use the franchise tag on him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources.
news

Dolphins expected to release veteran CB Xavien Howard; Miami parts ways with pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

Miami is expected to release Xavien Howard before the start of the league year, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported, per sources. On Friday, the Dolphins released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. 
news

NFL salary cap set at $255.4M per team for 2024 regular season

The NFL salary cap has taken a historic leap for the 2024 season. The league announced on Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million per club in 2024.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman: 'Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?'

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't boasted a top-10 rushing attack since 2007 -- Norv Turner's first season in charge of the club when LaDainian Tomlinson was dashing around the park. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman would like to get back to those days.
news

Packers DC Jeff Hafley wants players to 'play with their hair on fire' 

Green Bay Packers' new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, plans to unleash ferocity on opponents by freeing up his players.
news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort plans to spend in free agency but warns of 'dangers' of overpaying 

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort plans to use Arizona's projected $41.7 million in salary cap space to build his team. "We are definitely going to be active in free agency," Ossenfort said. 
news

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year deal 

The Detroit Lions are re-signing kicker Michael Badgley to a one-year deal, according to his agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.