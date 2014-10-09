Cordarrelle Patterson needs to be more than a decoy

Vikings wideout Cordarrelle Patterson is by far the most dangerous offensive weapon Norv Turner has in his offense.
Through five games, though, the former first-round pick has been thrown at just 25 times. He has just 15 receptions for 189 yards and his only touchdown came on a running play.
As a decoy, there's no doubt he's getting the job done. But Turner knows he's not getting paid to keep the ball out of Patterson's hands.
"I look at it as, you want to get all your guys involved. I look back to two weeks ago when Atlanta was very concerned and aware of Cordarrelle, and they were concentrating on him a great deal," Turner told reporters Thursday. "And Jarius (Wright) had his best day. To me, those things come around. We've gone in every week anxious to get him involved. We're trying to."
For his part, Patterson said he wasn't frustrated, but joked that his inner diva might come out soon.
The Vikings, who are currently 27th in the league with just over 200 yards per game passing, will need to figure things out before Patterson isn't kidding anymore.
