Around the NFL

Cordarrelle Patterson frustrated with limited role

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 03:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The offseason dream has been swept away by the harshness of reality, as the only leap Cordarrelle Patterson made this year has been backwards.

Sunday's 31-13 Vikings win over the Carolina Panthers marked the apex of disappointment for Patterson's season. The receiver didn't play an offensive snap until the second play of the second half. It was a halfhearted effort on a screen that fell incomplete, his only target of the game. Patterson played just three snaps the entire contest, per Pro Football Focus.

While the second-year wideout didn't explicitly say he was frustrated, he sure sounds like he is, per The Star Tribune.

"The things I want to say are not going to be said," Patterson said about his role. "You have to talk to coach (Mike) Zimmer about that and the offensive coordinator (Norv Turner). That is their decision, and I stand behind them."

Zimmer said after the game that Patterson didn't play the first half because he missed practice time due to a funeral.

Patterson said he doesn't know if the coaching staff is looking for more from him.

"I really don't know. But if you find out let me know," he told reporters. "Let's see how this week goes and if it isn't going like I want to, I'll step up and have a conversation with them."

When he was on the field Sunday, Patterson didn't look interested. He didn't attack the ball on the screen play that was defended well. On one kick return he appeared to lack his normal tenacity in returning everything, allowing it to hop in front of him and squirt through the end zone.

A rough season is getting choppier for the young player we thought would play a huge role under Turner. How he handles it down the stretch will be telling for his career.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13 and debates whether Johnny Manziel deserves the starting job. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL declines to comment on apparent errant whistle during controversial Bengals TD vs. Raiders

The NFL declined to comment on what appeared to be an errant whistle blown during a first-half Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in Saturday's wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals.
news

Texans interview former Steelers WR Hines Ward for head coaching job

The Houston Texans announced Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi have interviewed for their head coaching position. 
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not activated from IR, unavailable vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers will begin their playoff push without another one of their primary weapons. RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ was not activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, making him unavailable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives: Raiders-Bengals, Patriots-Bills

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Raiders and Bengals and the Patriots and Bills.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW