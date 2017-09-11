Cooper Kupp, Marlon Mack Week 2 fantasy deep dives

Perhaps it was just an anomaly due to the Week 1 blowout, but the Colts backfield smelled more like a committee than most expected coming into the season. Frank Gore went out for 18 plays against the Rams, while Robert Turbin (14) and Marlon Mack (17) nipped at his heels. Turbin is the presumed No. 2, so it was interesting to note rookie third-day draft pick Mack earn more playing time. Of course, Mack saw 12 of his 17 plays come in the second half at which point the game was already 27-3. Yet, he still saw work with the top offensive players in the opening quarter, including a long catch and run that should have resulted in a score. The Colts offense desperately needs more explosive elements integrated into the mix right now and the explosive Mack might be able to provide some of that. At worst, he's worth stashing in case the team finally begins to shy away from Gore if he's truly at the end of the line or suffers an injury.