Cooper: Dak Prescott should be among highest-paid

"Most quarterbacks don't have the best bodies or probably don't really care much about the weight room because they're more on the cerebral side of the game, but this guy takes every rep seriously," Cooper said Monday on ESPN. "He doesn't miss a rep and I think that's a big part of who he is. He's just a competitor, he wants to do everything the right way. I haven't played with too many guys like Dak Prescott, so I think he definitely deserves everything that's coming to him. He definitely deserves to be paid amongst the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league."