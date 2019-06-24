Around the NFL

Cooper: Dak Prescott should be among highest-paid

Published: Jun 24, 2019 at 05:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The worth of Dak Prescott is a hotly debated topic. A seemingly bright line currently separates those that believe the Dallas Cowboys quarterback should become the latest $30-million signal-caller to break the bank, and those who believe he hasn't earned that type of payday.

Count Amari Cooper, the Cowboys No. 1 receiver, among those who believe Prescott should be included with the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

"Most quarterbacks don't have the best bodies or probably don't really care much about the weight room because they're more on the cerebral side of the game, but this guy takes every rep seriously," Cooper said Monday on ESPN. "He doesn't miss a rep and I think that's a big part of who he is. He's just a competitor, he wants to do everything the right way. I haven't played with too many guys like Dak Prescott, so I think he definitely deserves everything that's coming to him. He definitely deserves to be paid amongst the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league."

Since taking over the Cowboys' quarterback duties as a rookie, Prescott has led Dallas to two division titles while playing at a salary of peanut shells compared to his worth as the starting signal-caller for America's Team. Prescott is due a massive pay raise on his next deal, which is complicated by his status as a fourth-round pick.

Cooper's comments echo NFL Network analyst and Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who pointed out that the longer the Cowboys wait to pay Prescott, the more expensive it becomes.

As for his own contract, Cooper was less boisterous, telling ESPN his sights aren't set at becoming the highest-paid WR in the NFL.

"Not now," Cooper said when asked if he should be the highest-paid wideout in the league. "Definitely looking forward to earning that respect and definitely looking forward to coming into this year and just putting up those numbers for my team and really showing what I can do in a full season as a Dallas Cowboy. I know that I have the skillset to be one of the highest-paid receivers. I'm just all about going out there and proving it."

The Cowboys have had contract talks with both Cooper and Prescott this offseason, and the team has designs on re-signing both in 2019. It's possible one or both of those deals could get done before training camp opens at the end of July.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is partnering with the postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on multiple charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe told reporters during an afternoon news conference.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
news

Washington not expected to reach long-term deal with Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Russell Wilson: New Seahawks OC Shane Waldron has been 'super collaborative'

After an interesting offseason where Seattle's franchise QB voiced his frustrations, Russell Wilson expands on what new offense coordinator Shane Waldron brings to the table and how he appreciates his collaboration effort.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Justin Herbert comment 'taken out of context': 'I have a ton of respect for him'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clarified his "I'll see it when I believe it" comment Thursday, noting that it wasn't meant to rib Chargers QB Justin Herbert but was just harmless smack talk with some fans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW