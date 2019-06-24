Cooper: Dak Prescott should be among highest-paid

The worth of Dak Prescott is a hotly debated topic. A seemingly bright line currently separates those that believe the Dallas Cowboys quarterback should become the latest $30-million signal-caller to break the bank, and those who believe he hasn't earned that type of payday.
Count Amari Cooper, the Cowboys No. 1 receiver, among those who believe Prescott should be included with the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
"Most quarterbacks don't have the best bodies or probably don't really care much about the weight room because they're more on the cerebral side of the game, but this guy takes every rep seriously," Cooper said Monday on ESPN. "He doesn't miss a rep and I think that's a big part of who he is. He's just a competitor, he wants to do everything the right way. I haven't played with too many guys like Dak Prescott, so I think he definitely deserves everything that's coming to him. He definitely deserves to be paid amongst the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league."
Since taking over the Cowboys' quarterback duties as a rookie, Prescott has led Dallas to two division titles while playing at a salary of peanut shells compared to his worth as the starting signal-caller for America's Team. Prescott is due a massive pay raise on his next deal, which is complicated by his status as a fourth-round pick.
Cooper's comments echo NFL Network analyst and Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who pointed out that the longer the Cowboys wait to pay Prescott, the more expensive it becomes.
As for his own contract, Cooper was less boisterous, telling ESPN his sights aren't set at becoming the highest-paid WR in the NFL.
"Not now," Cooper said when asked if he should be the highest-paid wideout in the league. "Definitely looking forward to earning that respect and definitely looking forward to coming into this year and just putting up those numbers for my team and really showing what I can do in a full season as a Dallas Cowboy. I know that I have the skillset to be one of the highest-paid receivers. I'm just all about going out there and proving it."
The Cowboys have had contract talks with both Cooper and Prescott this offseason, and the team has designs on re-signing both in 2019. It's possible one or both of those deals could get done before training camp opens at the end of July.