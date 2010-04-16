Cooley, Witten have solid FPA ratings heading into next season

Each defensive unit was assigned a point value per position from 1-32, based on how it performed last season. Keep in mind, this rating has nothing to do with how a team finished in passing or rushing defense. Take into consideration the Buccaneers, who were ranked sixth in receiving yards allowed last season but still surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points to tight ends. The Giants gave up the most fantasy points (10.9 PPG) to the position, so each tight end facing them received one point. If a tight end plays the Colts, who surrendered the fewest points (4.0 PPG), he received 32 points. The lower the point total, the better the rating.