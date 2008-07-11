Consistency meter: Eagles, Ravens weren't reliable in 2007

Fantasy football owners love it when their defense finds the end zone and creates multiple turnovers and sacks. But the true test of a player's value exists not in one performance but in his level of consistent production.
With that in mind, we've examined which players were the most consistent last season, and whose final numbers were deceptive overall. The parameters of our examination revolves around the final numbers of the position's top players based on a 12-team league that utilized NFL.com's standard scoring system. Since most fantasy leagues are over before the final regular-season week, we've use the numbers from the first 16 weeks. All the kickers listed started at least 10 contests, but time missed due to injuries counts against his final percentage.
The foundation for consistent production was based on the average points of the sixth-rated (or middle defense of the top 12) on NFL.com last season. That defense is Indianapolis, which averaged 13 points per game. Defenses that recorded 13 or more points in a week were rewarded for their numbers, but 12 or fewer points were rated as less than consistent based on the Colts' average.
Also remember that a consistent level is relative to the position's overall production, so 40-50 percent can be labeled as consistent in some cases.