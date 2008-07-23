Consistency meter: Boldin, Johnson weren't reliable in 2007

Fantasy football owners love it when their wide receivers record 150 yards and one touchdown. But the true test of a player's value exists not in one performance but in his level of consistent production.
With that in mind, we've examined which players were the most consistent last season, and whose final numbers were deceptive overall. The parameters of our examination revolves around the final numbers of the position's top players based on a 12-team league that utilized NFL.com's standard scoring system. Since most fantasy leagues are over before the final regular-season week, we've use the numbers from the first 16 weeks. All the wide receivers listed started at least 10 contests, but time missed due to injuries counts against a player's final percentage.
The foundation for consistent production was based on the average points of the 12th-rated (or middle wide receiver of the top 24) on NFL.com last season. That wideout is Greg Jennings, who averaged close to 11 points per game. Wide receivers that recorded 11 or more points in a week were rewarded for their numbers, but 10 or fewer points were rated as less than consistent based on the average of Jennings.
Also remember that a consistent level is relative to the position's overall production, so 40-50 percent can be labeled as consistent in some cases.