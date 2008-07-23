Consistency meter: Boldin, Johnson weren't reliable in 2007

Published: Jul 23, 2008 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Fantasy football owners love it when their wide receivers record 150 yards and one touchdown. But the true test of a player's value exists not in one performance but in his level of consistent production.

With that in mind, we've examined which players were the most consistent last season, and whose final numbers were deceptive overall. The parameters of our examination revolves around the final numbers of the position's top players based on a 12-team league that utilized NFL.com's standard scoring system. Since most fantasy leagues are over before the final regular-season week, we've use the numbers from the first 16 weeks. All the wide receivers listed started at least 10 contests, but time missed due to injuries counts against a player's final percentage.

The foundation for consistent production was based on the average points of the 12th-rated (or middle wide receiver of the top 24) on NFL.com last season. That wideout is Greg Jennings, who averaged close to 11 points per game. Wide receivers that recorded 11 or more points in a week were rewarded for their numbers, but 10 or fewer points were rated as less than consistent based on the average of Jennings.

Also remember that a consistent level is relative to the position's overall production, so 40-50 percent can be labeled as consistent in some cases.

More positions: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Tight ends | Kickers | Defenses

Most consistent

Consistent

Inconsistent

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL pass rusher relocations: How will Randy Gregory, Khalil Mack, Von Miller fare on new teams?

A number of big-name pass rushers have been on the move this offseason, including Randy Gregory, Khalil Mack and Von Miller. How will they fare with new teams? Maurice Jones-Drew examines seven sack artists' relocations, providing 2022 stat projections and analysis.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick compares Matthew Slater's importance on special teams to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offers praise to special teams ace ﻿Matthew Slater, who he believes is up there in importance with the likes of Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. 
news

Peyton Manning advising Russell Wilson on transition to Denver Broncos

From a former Broncos QB to the current one, Peyton Manning is advising Russell Wilson on his transition to Denver after being traded from Seattle. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW