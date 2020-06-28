Connor McGovern: Le'Veon Bell is 'one of the greats'

Holes were hard to find and running lane were narrow for Le'Veon Bell during his debut season for the New York Jets.

After a year away from the game holding out from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell's first year with Gang Green was arguably the worst of his career, his career lows of 3.2 yards per carry and 52.6 yards a game lending credence to that.

Connor McGovern, formerly a starter with the Denver Broncos, is preparing for his first season with the Jets and therefore wasn't there for Bell's forgettable first act with New York.

The 2019 campaign did nothing to diminish the interior offensive lineman's lofty admiration for Bell, though.

"He's a special player," McGovern said, via the team website. "He's one of the greats and will go down as one of the greats, and I'm excited to have someone like that [in the backfield]."