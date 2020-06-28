Connor McGovern: Le'Veon Bell is 'one of the greats'

Holes were hard to find and running lane were narrow for Le'Veon Bell during his debut season for the New York Jets.
After a year away from the game holding out from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell's first year with Gang Green was arguably the worst of his career, his career lows of 3.2 yards per carry and 52.6 yards a game lending credence to that.
Connor McGovern, formerly a starter with the Denver Broncos, is preparing for his first season with the Jets and therefore wasn't there for Bell's forgettable first act with New York.
The 2019 campaign did nothing to diminish the interior offensive lineman's lofty admiration for Bell, though.
"He's a special player," McGovern said, via the team website. "He's one of the greats and will go down as one of the greats, and I'm excited to have someone like that [in the backfield]."
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Bell was one of if not the best backs in football with Pittsburgh, tallying three 1,000-yard seasons with each of those instances accompanied by showings of at least 75 catches.
In 2019, though, he had just 789 yards and three touchdowns, his season seemingly one long, fruitless campaign in which he searched for running room that was never found.
With general manager Joe Douglas looking to protect burgeoning quarterback Sam Darnold, New York has brought in a bevy of new offensive linemen -- which includes guard Greg Van Roten, tackle George Fant, guard Alex Lewis and first-round tackle Mekhi Becton -- and it would seemingly bode well for Bell, also.
"If you don't make the perfect block, he'll still make you look good and make something special happen," McGovern said. "If you block for three yards and the play is supposed to get three yards, he'll get seven or eight yards."
Bell was most certainly one of the greats of the game as a Steeler. Perhaps McGovern and Co. will aid him in once more achieving that status as a Jet.