Connor Barwin agrees to 2-year deal with Giants

To see how Barwin might fit into new defensive coordinator James Bettcher's defense, one mustn't look far beyond last season, in which Barwin occupied essentially the same role in Wade Phillips' defense in Los Angeles. Opposite Olivier Vernon, who will transition from 4-3 rush end to 3-4 Sam backer (a slight difference in term and responsibility, but visually similar), Barwin slots as an outside backer with experience and capability to play on all downs, including as a third-down sub package pass rusher with his hand on the ground. He won't play every down (Barwin played on 61 percent of Rams defensive snaps last season, per Next Gen Stats), but he's a proven commodity with an added ability to tutor his younger counterparts.