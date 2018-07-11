Connor Barwin holding out for Super Bowl contender

After starting 109 of a possible 112 games with the Texans, Eagles and Rams over the past seven years, veteran pass rusher Connor Barwin has been left to languish on the free-agent market this offseason.

The 31-year-old is in no rush to find a new team, however, biding his time until the perfect opportunity arises.

In a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Barwin revealed that he's had multiple offers on the table and will likely sign in time to join a training camp "in a couple weeks." While he's seeking a defensive scheme that matches his skill set, the top priority is chasing a Super Bowl ring before he hangs up his cleats.

"I think it's how much you believe they can compete," Barwin told Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on Movin' the Chains. "I'm not going to go play anywhere that I don't think they've got a chance to win a Super Bowl. That's always the way I've felt, but obviously the older you get, the more and more urgency you have.

"And then money. Money is always part of it, too. Your whole career, you've got to take that as part of the equation."

Relatively injury-free for the bulk of his career, Barwin envisions playing a "couple of more years."

While he neglected to disclose which teams have shown the most interest, Barwin sounds amenable to rejoining a Rams outfit that has the unproven tandem of Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre penciled in as the outside linebackers in Wade Phillips' defense.

"That was fun to be a part of last year," Barwin explained. "I think Sean [McVay] is going to be a great coach in this league for a long time. He partnered up with Wade, who has been a great coach in this league for a very long time, and they're going to do great this year.

"Sean is just a great leader, and he's gotten everybody to buy in and he's going to do great again this year. I'm excited to see what they do."

Will McVay and Phillips come calling for a familiar veteran to bolster the edge-rushing rotation? Stay tuned for the opening of camps later this month.