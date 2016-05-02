Connor Barth cut after Buccaneers draft kicker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneersreleased Barth on Monday, three days after the team traded up to select kicker Roberto Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Aguayo's high draft standing -- he became just the fourth kicker in the past 25 years to be drafted in the second round or higher -- guaranteed Barth would not get the chance to compete with the rookie this summer. Honestly, the only way this selection makes sense for the Bucs is if Aguayo doesn't have competition for the next decade.
Translation: Barth never had a chance. Bucs kickers converted just 72.5 percent of their field goal attempts (30th in NFL) and missed three extra points. Barth made 23-of-28 FG attempts after replacing the ineffective Kyle Brindza.
The 30-year-old Barth should get another shot somewhere. He seems like a mensch.