Concussions reported in NFL up 21 percent from last season

"It's more of an active approach from the trainers and the league of the stuff you have to go through after you're diagnosed with a concussion. It's not like, 'He's a little woozy in the game; we're going to see how he feels'," Trufant said. "If you're woozy or if they see any symptoms of concussion, you have to come out and go through all these tests before you can get back on the field."