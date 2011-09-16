Concussion ended Patriots DL Wright's season last year

New England Patriots defensive lineman Mike Wright will miss the team's game Sunday against the San Diego Chargers with a concussion.
The Patriots listed Wright as out on an injury report released Friday. Wright suffered a concussion in New England's 38-24 win in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and did not practice during the week.
Wright missed the end of last season after suffering a concussion in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back) is listed as questionable. He sat out the opener against the Dolphins. Offensive lineman Ryan Wendell (calf), wide receiver Taylor Price (hamstring) and linebacker Gary Guyton (hamstring) are also questionable.
Starting center Dan Koppen, who suffered a fibula injury against the Dolphins and did not practice during the week, is also out.