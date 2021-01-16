Complete inactive reports for each game in NFL Divisional Round

Editor's note: Below are the full inactive reports for each game during the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Rams
|John Wolford
|QB
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rams
|Terrell Lewis
|LB
|Rams
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Rams
|David Edwards
|OL
|Rams
|Trishton Jackson
|WR
|Rams
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|Packers
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|Ka'dar Hollman
|CB
|Packers
|Josh Jackson
|CB
|Packers
|Jonathan Garvin
|LB
|Packers
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|Packers
|Kingsley Keke
|DL
