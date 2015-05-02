Comparing the 2014, 2015 fantasy WR draft classes

One area where the 2015 class beats the 2014 class is in regards to quarterbacks. Arguably the "worst" situation one of the 2015 rookies comes into is Cooper saddling up with Derek Carr in Oakland, who many pundits pegged as one of the best rookie signal-callers from last year. That's a far cry from the Josh McCown/Mike Glennon and EJ Manuel/Kyle Orton debacles that Mike Evans and Sammy Watkins fell into a season ago, respectively. So far the best marriages of opportunity and signal-caller go to Kevin White and Breshad Perriman, who get established fantasy producers under center (Jay Cutler, Joe Flacco) with over 100 targets there for the taking. Dorsett has the best quarterback of the bunch, but will he be left fighting for target scraps in the Colts loaded offense? He might be the definition of boom or bust on a week-to-week basis next year, living off of a deep touchdown whenever he can get one. It's not a surprise that two of the three highest fantasy producing rookies from last season had great quarterbacks under center (OBJ, Kelvin Benjamin). The fact that Evans finished 10th in fantasy scoring at his position with the disaster of quarterbacks throwing him the ball is nothing short of remarkable.