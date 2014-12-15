Committee Meetings: Jeremy Hill dominates Browns

Rookie Charles Sims played much better with 34 yards on seven carries and added 45 yards on three receptions. He looked spry and agile and if we're going by the eye test here, it's sort of baffling as to why the Bucs' coaching staff hasn't given Sims more work since he returned from an ankle injury halfway through the season. Sims completely burned Panthers' star linebacker Luke Kuechly on an exciting third quarter run and ended up taking it for 18 yards.