Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said on a Friday conference call that he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The tradition is believed to have originated in 2010 with Gerald McCoy, who wrapped his arms around Goodell like an old friend he hadn't seen in some time. Hugs haven't been the same since.

A year after the draft was entirely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 prospects are scheduled to be in attendance next week in Cleveland. Rapoport noted interactions with Goodell will remain brief but unscripted.