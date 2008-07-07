Commissioner Goodell, Brees, and Umenyiora to go on USO tour

"It is a great honor to have been asked to join Admiral Mullen on this USO tour," said Commissioner Goodell. "I anticipate that it will be a very humbling and memorable experience. I am inspired by the many NFL representatives that, over the decades, have volunteered to visit our troops overseas and have talked about it being a life-changing experience. I want to do my part and emphasize that the entire NFL appreciates and supports the work that our military does to protect our country."