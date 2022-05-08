Commanders WR Jahan Dotson takes Ron Rivera's advice, attends graduation from Penn State

Dotson was selected by the Commanders with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, one of six receivers taken in the first round amid a scramble for picks at the position. Rivera had no doubt about the 22-year-old's talent ahead of the draft, so much so that he felt an official pre-draft visit from Dotson wasn't necessary.

"We had a good stack of players that were available," Rivera recently told NFL Network's Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, via NBCSportsWashington.com. "One of the guys in that group was Jahan, who we felt very, very good about. We felt so good about him that we didn't bring him in on a (top-)30 visit just because we felt like we knew enough about him, that he was the kind of guy that we had hoped to get a chance at, and sure enough we did.

""He was a guy we didn't have really any questions on. We had over six of our personnel there for his pro day, they did a lot of background on him while they were there. We've done a lot of background on him throughout. We just felt like this was a guy we didn't have any questions on, so we didn't want to raise any flags as far as he was concerned, so we opted not to bring him in."