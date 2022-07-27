Commanders HC Ron Rivera on Chase Young (ACL) being placed on PUP: No timetable for return

Former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was the most notable Washington Commanders player placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, the defensive end is also likely to be the one sidelined for the longest amount of time.

"Chase Young is probably the one that's gonna take the most time," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said, via team transcript. "I mean, it was serious, obviously anytime you're talking about an ACL, it's down the line, so we'll just have to wait and see on that one."

Young, who was placed on PUP along with tight end Logan Thomas (ACL) and centers Chase Roullier (fibula) and Tyler Larsen (Achilles), is on the comeback trail following an ACL tear that he suffered last season in a Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following suit from the offseason, Rivera declined to speculate on when to expect Young to return.

"The biggest thing is, we don't put timelines on those things," Rivera said. "It's unfair. You put pressure on people to try and accomplish that and get to where they're supposed to be before they should be. And it could cause something, but as I said, though, with Chase and for the most part, all those guys, when they're ready, they'll be back on the football field. But I did say, Chase, the seriousness of his is there, again, it's an ACL and it happened later in the year. And so the expectations, because I do know, he said he expected to be there, from the beginning. And that's an unfair expectation."

It was the Buccaneers who ended Young's rookie season when they sent Washington to defeat in the NFC Wild-Card Round. However, that 2020 campaign was one of promise for Young and Washington, which won the NFC East as Young produced 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 44 tackles en route to winning DROY.

Washington went 7-10 last season and 4-4 sans Young, who was limited to nine games and 1.5 sacks, and finished third in the NFC East.