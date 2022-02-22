Around the NFL

Commanders announce revision to crest to update years of team's titles

Published: Feb 22, 2022 at 01:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders have made a branding change that will please historical sticklers.

The club, which rebranded as the Commanders earlier this month, initially released a crest as one of its new marks that included years signifying the franchise's Super Bowl (and pre-Super Bowl) championship triumphs. The main issue: The years stood for the actual year in which the titles were won, not the season completed to reach such a summit.

Historically, record-keepers rely on the season's year to indicate such triumphs. The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions, a game won in 2022 but one that capped the 2021 season. And now, Washington will follow this lead with its updated crest.

The aforementioned sticklers will be quick to point out the Super Bowl did not exist in 1937 and 1942 -- those were NFL championships won before the NFL-AFL merger that followed the first four Super Bowls played between the two leagues to complete the 1966-1969 seasons -- but Washington is counting them all the same.

The Commanders' updated crest arrives at the end of a process that required the team to work with the NFL to get the league's approval on adjusted marks. With vendors and licensees involved, it wasn't going to be as simple as changing the years and moving forward. But with the NFL now on board, those vendors and licensees can proceed with producing new merchandise with the updated crest included.

"We have begun the process of updating our crest online and with vendors," the team announced Tuesday. "For fans that have pre-ordered a jersey, the jersey will feature the updated crest and will begin shipping by early July. Licensees are in the process of creating new merchandise with the revised crest and the new merchandise will be in market as soon as possible."

The crest with years included appears on the back of the team's home burgundy and road white jerseys, just above the nameplate. Those jerseys will require adjustments from manufacturers. The black alternate jersey, however, will remain the same, as it displays a simplified version of the team's crest that does not include the years of the club's titles. That crest appears on the sleeve of the jersey.

Washington's rebrand moves the Commanders into a new era of identity after two seasons spent as the Washington Football Team. With the crest issue now addressed, the franchise can move ahead with its new name.

Related Content

news

Chiefs cut veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with team

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran linebacker ﻿Anthony Hitchens﻿ after four seasons with the team on Tuesday in a salary-cap cutting move.
news

Aaron Rodgers following cryptic IG message: 'There will be no news today'

For everyone who expected news on Aaron Rodgers' NFL future on Tuesday ... you'll have to keep waiting. The Packers quarterback had no news to share on the matter during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".
news

Mitchell Trubisky ready to be starting QB again in 2022: 'I'm in a confident space right now'

After four seasons in Chicago, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ spent the 2021 campaign as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo. Now heading toward free agency, Trubisky could be ready to battle for a starting job once again.
news

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win 'championship elsewhere'

Could ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ be on his way out of Cleveland? The Browns receiver posted a series of tweets Tuesday morning noting that he played through injury last season and evoked questions about his future in Ohio.
news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson among candidates

Let the game of tag begin. Tuesday marks the first day NFL teams can start placing the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The tag window runs from today, Feb. 22 to March 8.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team plans to tender QB Dwayne Haskins

In addition to noting on Monday that Mason Rudolph sits in position to be the starting QB in 2022, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the club plans to tender Dwyane Haskins to keep him in Pittsburgh.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of 'gratitude,' but no decision on future

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Monday night to thank his teammates and coaches but offered no indication on his future with the Green Bay Packers.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he played through Defensive Rookie of the Year season with knee injury

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons' splendid first season seems all the more impressive considering the Cowboys linebacker's recent revelation that he hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice with the Rams and was bothered by the ailment all season. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: 'We know we're going to add to' quarterback position in offseason

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era has begun in Pittsburgh, and the path forward isn't perfectly clear. General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday the organization has Mason Rudolph penciled in as its starter in 2022 -- for now.
news

Rams expected to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Los Angeles is expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their OC, replacing the departed Kevin O'Connell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. O'Connell was hired last week by the  Vikings to be their next head coach.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'not really worried' about doubters as he prepares for second season

After a breakout rookie season, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to pick up where he left off entering 2022 and isn't wasting time listening to doubters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW